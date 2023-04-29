Elme Communities (ELME) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on July 6th

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st.

Elme Communities Stock Performance

ELME opened at $17.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.90. Elme Communities has a 52-week low of $16.14 and a 52-week high of $25.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Get Elme Communities alerts:

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.29). Elme Communities had a negative return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $55.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Elme Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Elme Communities will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Elme Communities Company Profile

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Elme Communities from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. BTIG Research lowered shares of Elme Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

(Get Rating)

Elme Communities engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout the Washington metro region.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Elme Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elme Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.