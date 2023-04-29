eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.04

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.04 and traded as high as $1.74. eMagin shares last traded at $1.60, with a volume of 967,965 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of eMagin in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of eMagin from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of eMagin in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of eMagin from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

eMagin Stock Up 3.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.04.

Institutional Trading of eMagin

eMagin ( NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.39 million during the quarter. eMagin had a negative net margin of 3.61% and a negative return on equity of 12.06%. As a group, analysts anticipate that eMagin Co. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EMAN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of eMagin by 15,868.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,921,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 1,909,317 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in eMagin during the second quarter worth $97,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in eMagin during the first quarter worth $154,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in eMagin by 536.6% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 91,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 76,739 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in eMagin during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 33.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About eMagin

eMagin Corp. engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing of organic light emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays and related products. Its OLED displays are incorporated with products including military aviation helmets, military weapons sights and targeting systems, night vision and thermal imaging devices, training and simulation, visualization for ocular surgery, mobile ultrasound, and augmented reality applications.

