Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) Short Interest Update

Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,700 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the March 31st total of 46,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Emerson Radio Stock Up 1.1 %

Emerson Radio stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.53. The stock had a trading volume of 25,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,759. Emerson Radio has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $0.91.

Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.93 million for the quarter. Emerson Radio had a negative net margin of 43.15% and a negative return on equity of 14.29%.

About Emerson Radio

Emerson Radio Corp. engages in the design, sourcing, importation, and marketing of a variety of houseware and consumer electronic products and licenses its trademarks to others on a worldwide basis. Its products include microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, wine products, toaster ovens, clock radios, Bluetooth speakers, wireless charging, massagers, toothbrushes, and security products.

