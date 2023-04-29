Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Bought by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 42.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,200 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $5,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ENB. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Shares of ENB stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,291,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,394,698. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.29. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.02 and a 52-week high of $47.67. The stock has a market cap of $80.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.37, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.10). Enbridge had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $9.89 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

