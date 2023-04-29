Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.94-$3.23 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.70 billion-$4.77 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.72 billion. Encompass Health also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.94-3.23 EPS.

Encompass Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EHC traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.15. 1,608,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,245. Encompass Health has a twelve month low of $44.33 and a twelve month high of $69.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.48.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.03. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Encompass Health will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

EHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Encompass Health from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Encompass Health from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on Encompass Health from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Encompass Health from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $69.82.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 17,895 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total value of $1,087,658.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,227,235.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Encompass Health

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 66.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Encompass Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $318,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 10.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

