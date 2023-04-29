Eneti Inc. (NYSE:NETI) Shares Sold by TT International Asset Management LTD

TT International Asset Management LTD cut its holdings in shares of Eneti Inc. (NYSE:NETI – Get Rating) by 43.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,363 shares during the period. Eneti accounts for approximately 0.1% of TT International Asset Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. TT International Asset Management LTD owned about 0.30% of Eneti worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NETI. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eneti in the first quarter valued at $2,563,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Eneti by 57.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 463,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 168,787 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Eneti in the first quarter valued at $996,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Eneti in the second quarter valued at $952,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Eneti in the second quarter valued at $914,000. 65.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eneti alerts:

Eneti Price Performance

Shares of NETI traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.57. 1,200,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,384. The stock has a market cap of $329.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.87. Eneti Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.81 and a 1-year high of $11.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.63 and a 200-day moving average of $9.53.

Eneti Dividend Announcement

Eneti ( NYSE:NETI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $46.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 million. Eneti had a net margin of 43.52% and a return on equity of 6.63%. Analysts expect that Eneti Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Eneti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on NETI. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Eneti from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Eneti from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Pareto Securities assumed coverage on shares of Eneti in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Eneti currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.40.

About Eneti

(Get Rating)

Eneti, Inc engages in the development of offshore wind and marine-based renewable energy and has invested in the next generation of wind turbine installation vessels. It provides innovative maritime solutions to a wide variety of customers. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro and Robert L. Bugbee on March 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NETI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eneti Inc. (NYSE:NETI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eneti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eneti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.