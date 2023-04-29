Engie SA (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $1.21 Per Share

Engie SA (OTCMKTS:ENGIY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 1.2102 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. This is an increase from Engie’s previous dividend of $0.76.

Engie Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of ENGIY stock opened at $17.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.55. Engie has a one year low of $10.43 and a one year high of $17.37.

Engie Company Profile

ENGIE SA engages in the provision of electricity, natural gas, and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, Thermal, Supply, Nuclear, and Others. The Renewables segment is involved in the renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation and maintenance of renewable energy facilities, using various energy sources such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, biomass, offshore wind, and geothermal.

