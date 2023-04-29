Engie SA (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $1.21 Per Share

Engie SA (OTCMKTS:ENGIY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 1.2102 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. This is an increase from Engie’s previous dividend of $0.76.
Engie Trading Up 3.2 %
Shares of ENGIY stock opened at $17.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.55. Engie has a one year low of $10.43 and a one year high of $17.37.
Engie Company Profile
