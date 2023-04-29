Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) PT Raised to $247.00 at B. Riley

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by B. Riley from $242.00 to $247.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Enphase Energy’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.87 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.49 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. OTR Global cut Enphase Energy to a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James raised Enphase Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $323.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $363.00 to $311.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $281.97.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $164.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.01, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Enphase Energy has a twelve month low of $128.67 and a twelve month high of $339.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.72.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $724.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.00 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 74.86%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $1,524,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,735,981.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $1,524,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,735,981.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total value of $965,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 850.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,418,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $393,705,000 after buying an additional 1,269,600 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $325,230,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,387,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 272.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 890,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,038,000 after purchasing an additional 651,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $178,809,000. Institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

