Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) PT Raised to $247.00 at B. Riley

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by B. Riley from $242.00 to $247.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Enphase Energy’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.87 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.49 EPS.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. OTR Global cut Enphase Energy to a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James raised Enphase Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $323.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $363.00 to $311.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $281.97.
Enphase Energy Stock Performance
NASDAQ ENPH opened at $164.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.01, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Enphase Energy has a twelve month low of $128.67 and a twelve month high of $339.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.72.
Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy
In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $1,524,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,735,981.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $1,524,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,735,981.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total value of $965,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Enphase Energy
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 850.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,418,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $393,705,000 after buying an additional 1,269,600 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $325,230,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,387,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 272.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 890,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,038,000 after purchasing an additional 651,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $178,809,000. Institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.
Enphase Energy Company Profile
Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.
