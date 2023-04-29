Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,400 shares, a decrease of 52.5% from the March 31st total of 228,200 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 226,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Entera Bio in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

Get Entera Bio alerts:

Entera Bio Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ENTX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.77. 31,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,267. Entera Bio has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.85.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entera Bio

In related news, CEO Miranda Jayne Toledano purchased 30,000 shares of Entera Bio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.01 per share, for a total transaction of $30,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,668. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 5.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Entera Bio by 358.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 35,968 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Entera Bio by 555.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 118,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Entera Bio during the first quarter worth about $29,000. 20.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entera Bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Entera Bio Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics. It s pipeline include PTH, GLP-E, and hGh, The company was founded on September 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Entera Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entera Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.