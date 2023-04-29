Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENTF) Short Interest Update

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENTF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the March 31st total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 158,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 196,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 64,968 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,348,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $434,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 819,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,424,000 after acquiring an additional 12,152 shares during the period. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 430,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,427,000 after acquiring an additional 7,279 shares during the period. 61.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Price Performance

ENTF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.49. 4,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,101. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.31. Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.91 and a 1-year high of $10.57.

About Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

