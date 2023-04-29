Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) Short Interest Update

Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the March 31st total of 824,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 351,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Entravision Communications Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of EVC stock opened at $6.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Entravision Communications has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $7.32. The firm has a market cap of $548.19 million, a P/E ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 1.10.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $296.33 million for the quarter. Entravision Communications had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.22%.

Entravision Communications Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Entravision Communications

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is an increase from Entravision Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.24%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,203,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,976,000 after acquiring an additional 128,136 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Entravision Communications by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,018,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,290,000 after purchasing an additional 31,750 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 4.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,703,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,331,000 after buying an additional 119,493 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,531,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,049,000 after purchasing an additional 144,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Entravision Communications by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,179,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Entravision Communications in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Entravision Communications

Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.

