Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 124,643 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,504,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,643 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $353,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,174,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,083,098,000 after acquiring an additional 760,968 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,564,000 after buying an additional 2,256,475 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,102,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,134,000 after buying an additional 42,111 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,812,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,327,000 after buying an additional 237,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 4.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,575,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,464,000 after buying an additional 294,366 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Raytheon Technologies news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $99.90 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $80.27 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.51. The company has a market capitalization of $145.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RTX. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

See Also

