Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 14,364 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 583,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,364 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Eli Lilly and worth $213,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,588,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,471,432,000 after buying an additional 996,990 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,582,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,858,892,000 after purchasing an additional 168,444 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,839,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,048,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412,664 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,994,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,238,000 after acquiring an additional 90,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,869,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,044,000 after acquiring an additional 83,299 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $395.86 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $283.00 and a 1-year high of $404.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $344.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $350.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $376.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 63.64% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total transaction of $856,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,711,615.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total value of $856,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,426 shares in the company, valued at $20,711,615.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total value of $70,112,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,543,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,071,008,458.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 689,703 shares of company stock valued at $237,930,004. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. StockNews.com upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday. Societe Generale cut Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.50.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

