Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 157,566 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,955,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,566 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 2.34% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $271,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWN. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 135.3% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,571,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,257 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 136.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 212,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,864,000 after purchasing an additional 789,244 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $54,630,000. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1,030.8% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 413,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,338,000 after purchasing an additional 376,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 25.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,313,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,326,000 after purchasing an additional 266,599 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

IWN opened at $133.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.32. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $128.24 and a 12-month high of $160.21.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.