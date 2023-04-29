Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $240.64 Million Holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,778,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,791,250 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 16.14% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $240,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. FAS Wealth Partners grew its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 636.1% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Regimen Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000.

NASDAQ:FALN opened at $25.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.08 and its 200-day moving average is $25.10. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.41 and a 1-year high of $26.64.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

