Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $257.46 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,200,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,101 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 2.75% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $257,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,656,000. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 237.3% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,178 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $721,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $224.20 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $192.88 and a one year high of $248.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $225.70 and a 200-day moving average of $224.40. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

