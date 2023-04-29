Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,495,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,139 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.26% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $202,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOE. Index Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 127.3% in the fourth quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 13,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 7,704 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 178,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,778,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 28,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $134.99 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $119.81 and a 1 year high of $148.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.61. The company has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

