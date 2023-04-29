Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 38,930 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,428,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,930 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $284,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,525,740 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $299,932,000 after purchasing an additional 180,624 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in NIKE by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 819,199 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $95,854,000 after buying an additional 164,029 shares during the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 29,211 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,418,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 12,562 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 17,405 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,037,000 after buying an additional 6,966 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $131.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

NIKE Price Performance

In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,373.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,202,599.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at $443,373.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $126.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $194.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.62 and its 200 day moving average is $114.68. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

