Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 39,235 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,639,729 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 39,235 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Walmart worth $232,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 112.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,504,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $218,852,714.89. Following the sale, the director now owns 245,711,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,753,482,693.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,504,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $218,852,714.89. Following the sale, the director now owns 245,711,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,753,482,693.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 852,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $122,940,535.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 266,841,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,494,543,249.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,039,627 shares of company stock worth $2,980,507,683. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walmart Stock Down 0.3 %

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WMT shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Gordon Haskett raised Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price objective on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.09.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $150.97 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $156.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $407.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.09.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 53.27%.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.