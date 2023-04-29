Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,517,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,967 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of NextEra Energy worth $294,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 32,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $793,000. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. purchased 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. purchased 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.50 per share, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 147,930 shares in the company, valued at $10,872,855. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 18,872 shares of company stock worth $1,417,721 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NextEra Energy Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

NEE stock opened at $76.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.83. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.65%.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.