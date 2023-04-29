Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,399 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.12% of Equinix worth $74,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 38,596.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 10,035 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EQIX. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $725.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $702.00 to $714.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $781.61.

In other news, CAO Simon Miller sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.43, for a total transaction of $255,143.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,521.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CAO Simon Miller sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.43, for a total transaction of $255,143.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,521.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 2,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $688.24, for a total transaction of $1,967,678.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,379,347.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,513 shares of company stock valued at $5,152,988. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EQIX opened at $724.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $698.15 and its 200-day moving average is $672.18. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $494.89 and a 52-week high of $762.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by ($4.51). The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.22 EPS. Analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $3.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 177.60%.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

