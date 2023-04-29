Erdene Resource Development (TSE:ERD) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.37

Erdene Resource Development Co. (TSE:ERD – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.37 and traded as high as C$0.38. Erdene Resource Development shares last traded at C$0.38, with a volume of 249,650 shares traded.

Erdene Resource Development Trading Down 3.9 %

The firm has a market cap of C$125.67 million, a PE ratio of -18.25 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 10.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.33.

Erdene Resource Development Company Profile

Erdene Resource Development Corporation focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base mineral deposits in Mongolia. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company principally holds a 100% interest in the Bayan Khundii Gold Project comprising 2,309 hectares located in the Bayankhongor province in Mongolia; and the Altan Nar Gold-Polymetallic project located in located in the Bayankhongor Aimag.

