Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Given New $245.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

ESS has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an underweight rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank upgraded Essex Property Trust from a sector underperform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $247.33.

Essex Property Trust Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of ESS stock opened at $219.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.75. Essex Property Trust has a 1-year low of $195.03 and a 1-year high of $344.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $214.89 and a 200 day moving average of $217.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Essex Property Trust Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essex Property Trust

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $2.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 147.13%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 24.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 88,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $475,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,667,195,000 after acquiring an additional 184,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

