Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.63-$3.75 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Essex Property Trust also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $14.59-$14.97 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ESS. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an underweight rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Scotiabank raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a sector underperform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $239.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $247.33.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock traded up $8.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $219.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 592,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,872. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $214.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.74. The firm has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.75. Essex Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $195.03 and a fifty-two week high of $344.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $2.31 dividend. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 147.13%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESS. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

