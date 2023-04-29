Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.63-$3.75 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Essex Property Trust also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $14.59-$14.97 EPS.

Essex Property Trust Price Performance

Essex Property Trust stock traded up $8.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $219.73. 592,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,872. The firm has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.74. Essex Property Trust has a 12 month low of $195.03 and a 12 month high of $344.55.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $2.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essex Property Trust

Several research firms have commented on ESS. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $247.33.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 7.6% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

About Essex Property Trust

(Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.