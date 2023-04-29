Ethereum Classic (ETC) Market Capitalization Hits $2.80 Billion

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 29th. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $2.80 billion and $81.43 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $19.91 or 0.00067871 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,339.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.95 or 0.00306580 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00012129 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.06 or 0.00531908 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $119.60 or 0.00407650 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003404 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001128 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 140,677,817 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

