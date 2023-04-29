Ethereum Classic (ETC) One Day Volume Reaches $75.34 Million

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $19.78 or 0.00067886 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion and $75.34 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ethereum Classic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29,142.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.17 or 0.00309392 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00012220 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $155.17 or 0.00532433 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $118.81 or 0.00407672 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003433 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001117 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 140,682,399 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.