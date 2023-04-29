EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) Short Interest Update

EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the March 31st total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDRY. UBS Group AG increased its stake in EuroDry by 304.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EuroDry in the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of EuroDry during the fourth quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of EuroDry by 43.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

Get EuroDry alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of EuroDry from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

EuroDry Price Performance

NASDAQ:EDRY remained flat at $17.10 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,014. EuroDry has a one year low of $12.71 and a one year high of $39.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.38. The stock has a market cap of $49.59 million, a P/E ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($1.51). The firm had revenue of $15.12 million during the quarter. EuroDry had a net margin of 47.79% and a return on equity of 27.46%.

About EuroDry

(Get Rating)

Eurodry Ltd. is a provider of worldwide ocean-going transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks , which includes bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. The company was founded on January 8, 2018 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EuroDry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EuroDry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.