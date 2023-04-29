Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Upgraded to “Buy” by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $22.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $17.00.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on EURN. TheStreet raised Euronav from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Euronav from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Euronav in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Jonestrading upgraded shares of Euronav from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, DNB Markets upped their price objective on shares of Euronav from $20.50 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Euronav has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.53.

Euronav Stock Performance

Shares of EURN opened at $17.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.39. Euronav has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $21.00.

Euronav Announces Dividend

Euronav ( NYSE:EURN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.36. Euronav had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $322.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Euronav will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Euronav by 26.8% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 5,558 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Euronav by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,160 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Euronav by 5.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 31,861 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Euronav by 1.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 176,072 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Euronav by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,981 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the period. 68.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of crude oil tankers on the international markets (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operations (FSO/FPSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

