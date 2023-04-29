Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.57.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Excelerate Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Excelerate Energy in a report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Excelerate Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Excelerate Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Excelerate Energy

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Excelerate Energy in the second quarter worth about $721,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Excelerate Energy in the second quarter worth about $882,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Excelerate Energy in the second quarter worth about $12,948,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Excelerate Energy in the second quarter worth about $905,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Excelerate Energy in the second quarter worth about $3,113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Excelerate Energy Stock Performance

Excelerate Energy stock opened at $21.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Excelerate Energy has a 12 month low of $18.31 and a 12 month high of $31.13.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.12. Excelerate Energy had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $455.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.11 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Excelerate Energy will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Excelerate Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 12th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 11th.

Excelerate Energy Company Profile

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers floating regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

