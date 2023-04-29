ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.75-$6.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.59 billion-$1.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.59 billion. ExlService also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.75-6.90 EPS.

ExlService Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of EXLS traded up $8.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $178.38. 322,483 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,770. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.88. ExlService has a 52 week low of $126.17 and a 52 week high of $191.18. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.17, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.00.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. ExlService had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The company had revenue of $374.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.14 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that ExlService will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on EXLS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of ExlService from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ExlService currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $180.00.

In other ExlService news, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli purchased 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $151.79 per share, with a total value of $113,842.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,486,623.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 2,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.42, for a total value of $368,671.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,246.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli acquired 750 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $151.79 per share, with a total value of $113,842.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 16,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,486,623.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,340 shares of company stock valued at $903,316 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ExlService by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,054,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $724,125,000 after acquiring an additional 67,935 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ExlService by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,611,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,436,000 after buying an additional 45,534 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in ExlService by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,093,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,052,000 after buying an additional 6,862 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in ExlService by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 466,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,817,000 after buying an additional 154,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in ExlService by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,409,000 after buying an additional 6,074 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

