Exponent, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the business services provider on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th.

Exponent has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Exponent has a payout ratio of 45.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Exponent to earn $2.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.8%.

Exponent Price Performance

Shares of EXPO opened at $92.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.96 and a beta of 0.64. Exponent has a 1-year low of $80.97 and a 1-year high of $112.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The business had revenue of $140.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.17 million. Exponent had a net margin of 19.39% and a return on equity of 31.24%. Exponent’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exponent will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Exponent news, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 350 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $36,134.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,487.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Exponent news, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 350 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $36,134.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,487.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,875 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total transaction of $199,856.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,847 shares in the company, valued at $516,641.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,275 shares of company stock valued at $455,120. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Exponent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,685,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Exponent by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 84,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exponent by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Exponent by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 81,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Exponent by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 30,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exponent in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health segments. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment includes technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

Further Reading

