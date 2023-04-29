FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Sold by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC cut its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDS. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 23,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,429,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $415.00 to $408.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 24th. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $448.86.

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Stock Up 0.4 %

In related news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.87, for a total value of $293,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,600.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other FactSet Research Systems news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.30, for a total value of $127,292.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,385.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 720 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.87, for a total value of $293,666.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,600.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,754 shares of company stock valued at $7,354,294 over the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FDS opened at $411.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $411.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $420.11. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $345.92 and a 12 month high of $474.13.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $515.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.79 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 22.30%. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.63 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

