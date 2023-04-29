Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $19.45-$19.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $15.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.48 billion-$1.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.47 billion. Fair Isaac also updated its FY23 guidance to $19.45 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on FICO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $743.00 to $759.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $463.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $715.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. 3M reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $700.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $760.14.

NYSE FICO traded down $6.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $727.95. 412,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,167. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 48.69 and a beta of 1.27. Fair Isaac has a 12 month low of $340.48 and a 12 month high of $758.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $689.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $617.50.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $344.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.86 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 27.59% and a negative return on equity of 47.61%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac will post 16.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.80, for a total transaction of $210,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at $3,464,786.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.80, for a total transaction of $210,540.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at $3,464,786.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.53, for a total transaction of $1,424,105.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,770.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,998 shares of company stock valued at $11,239,163 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 929,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,090,000 after buying an additional 5,225 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 811,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $334,316,000 after buying an additional 6,324 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,313,000 after buying an additional 89,888 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 177,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,379,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 172,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,374,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

