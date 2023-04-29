Fair Oaks Income (LON:FA17) Trading Up 2.7%

Fair Oaks Income Limited (LON:FA17 – Get Rating) was up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.58 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.58 ($0.01). Approximately 36,176 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 19,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.56 ($0.01).

Fair Oaks Income Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £311,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -4.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.56 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.57.

Fair Oaks Income Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd.

Fair Oaks Income Company Profile

Fair Oaks Income Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Fair Oaks Capital Limited. The fund invests its entire corpus in FOIF II LP and FOMC III LP. Fair Oaks Income Limited was formed on March 7, 2014 and is domiciled in the Channel Islands.

