Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Increases Dividend to $0.28 Per Share

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This is a boost from Federated Hermes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Federated Hermes Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of FHI opened at $41.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.52 and its 200 day moving average is $38.01. Federated Hermes has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $45.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $382.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.85 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 28.61%. Federated Hermes’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Federated Hermes will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at Federated Hermes

Several research analysts recently commented on FHI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Federated Hermes from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Federated Hermes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Federated Hermes in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Federated Hermes from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Federated Hermes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.42.

In other Federated Hermes news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 9,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.12, for a total value of $388,578.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,036,979.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Richard A. Novak sold 985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total transaction of $38,799.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,579.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 9,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.12, for a total value of $388,578.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,036,979.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,417 shares of company stock worth $833,461. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federated Hermes

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 310.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the 4th quarter worth $197,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Federated Hermes in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is engaged in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, federated funds, and separate accounts which include separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

