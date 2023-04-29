Feintool International Holding AG (OTCMKTS:FEIOF) Short Interest Update

Feintool International Holding AG (OTCMKTS:FEIOF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 60.6% from the March 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Feintool International Price Performance

Shares of Feintool International stock opened at C$20.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$20.52 and its 200 day moving average is C$42.65. Feintool International has a 1 year low of C$20.52 and a 1 year high of C$20.52.

About Feintool International

Feintool International Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides fineblanked, formed steel components, and punched electro sheet metal products in Switzerland, rest of Europe, Germany, the United States, Japan, and China. It operates through two segments, System Parts and Fineblanking Technology.

