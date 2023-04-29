Feintool International Holding AG (OTCMKTS:FEIOF) Short Interest Update

Feintool International Holding AG (OTCMKTS:FEIOF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 60.6% from the March 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Feintool International Price Performance
Shares of Feintool International stock opened at C$20.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$20.52 and its 200 day moving average is C$42.65. Feintool International has a 1 year low of C$20.52 and a 1 year high of C$20.52.
About Feintool International
