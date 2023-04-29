Fernwood Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,112 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Netflix by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Netflix by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,180 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in Netflix by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 385 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Netflix from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. New Street Research boosted their price objective on Netflix from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Netflix from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Netflix in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.78.

Netflix Stock Up 1.3 %

Netflix stock opened at $329.93 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $379.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $323.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $312.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Featured Articles

