Fernwood Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mantle Ridge LP raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% in the 1st quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,365,431 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 267.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,409,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,482 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,825,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,377,000 after purchasing an additional 747,162 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,562,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,592,000 after purchasing an additional 548,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 522.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 476,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,810,000 after purchasing an additional 399,696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $153.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $145.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.66. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.76 and a 12-month high of $175.68.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.80.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $139.06 per share, for a total transaction of $248,917.40. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,734.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $139.06 per share, for a total transaction of $248,917.40. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,734.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard W. Dreiling bought 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $142.00 per share, with a total value of $1,008,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,756. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

