Fernwood Investment Management LLC Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 102.4% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 254,376 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,050,000 after acquiring an additional 128,674 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth $297,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 16.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,472,973 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $156,636,000 after acquiring an additional 210,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total value of $479,557.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,362,249.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total transaction of $479,557.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,362,249.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $500,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,183 shares in the company, valued at $432,888. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,875 shares of company stock valued at $3,166,805. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Yum! Brands Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $140.58 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $140.93. The stock has a market cap of $39.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.10.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YUM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.06.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

