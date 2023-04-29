Fernwood Investment Management LLC Has $1.86 Million Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in YUMC. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 9.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 281,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,368,000 after buying an additional 24,305 shares in the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at about $317,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Yum China by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Yum China by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 204,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 7.3% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 20,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Yum China

In related news, CEO Joey Wat sold 12,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $745,356.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,905 shares in the company, valued at $16,243,348.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Johnson Huang sold 10,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $663,834.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,302,616. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joey Wat sold 12,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $745,356.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,243,348.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Yum China Stock Performance

Shares of Yum China stock opened at $61.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.05 and a 12 month high of $64.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.53.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Yum China Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on YUMC. TheStreet cut Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Yum China from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

See Also

