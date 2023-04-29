Fernwood Investment Management LLC Purchases 150 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IBB. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter worth about $912,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 22.6% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IBB opened at $130.51 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $104.29 and a one year high of $138.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.19 and its 200-day moving average is $130.77.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

