Fernwood Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Biogen during the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 39.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Biogen by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 6,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Biogen by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $304.23 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.16 and a 12-month high of $311.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $276.05 and a 200 day moving average of $281.74.

Insider Transactions at Biogen

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.15. Biogen had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total value of $25,217.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,823.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on BIIB. TheStreet cut shares of Biogen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $344.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Biogen from $325.00 to $321.00 in a report on Wednesday. Argus raised their target price on Biogen from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Biogen from $349.00 to $371.00 in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $322.81.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Featured Articles

