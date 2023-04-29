Fetch.ai Price Reaches $0.34 on Exchanges (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 29th. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $276.52 million and approximately $32.72 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001148 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00059822 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00039852 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00022024 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000207 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006602 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 821,221,254 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.