Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values (LON:FSV) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $277.40

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC (LON:FSV – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 277.40 ($3.46) and traded as high as GBX 282.50 ($3.53). Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values shares last traded at GBX 280 ($3.50), with a volume of 387,124 shares traded.
Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values Stock Up 2.0 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 277.46 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 275.72. The company has a market capitalization of £925.31 million, a PE ratio of -2,039.29 and a beta of 1.16.
Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a GBX 2.53 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5,714.29%.
About Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values
Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. It is co-managed by FIL Investments International. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. It spreads its investments across diversified sectors.
