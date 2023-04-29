Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC (LON:FSV) Declares Dividend of GBX 2.53

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC (LON:FSVGet Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.53 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values Stock Performance

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values stock opened at GBX 285.50 ($3.57) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £925.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,039.29 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 277.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 275.72. Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values has a fifty-two week low of GBX 232 ($2.90) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 293.50 ($3.67).

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values

In other news, insider Nigel Foster purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 267 ($3.33) per share, for a total transaction of £2,670 ($3,334.58). Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. It is co-managed by FIL Investments International. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. It spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

