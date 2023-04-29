Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) Stock Holdings Increased by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $2,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 56.4% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the third quarter worth $80,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the third quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the third quarter worth $93,000.

Shares of FUTY stock opened at $44.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.19. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a one year low of $39.14 and a one year high of $50.25.

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

