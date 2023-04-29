Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Shares Acquired by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating) by 207.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 371,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,898 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Hollencrest Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Hollencrest Capital Management owned approximately 0.42% of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF worth $15,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 160.9% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 226.2% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 19.1% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.98. 136,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,138. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.29 and a 200-day moving average of $44.36. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 1 year low of $39.52 and a 1 year high of $51.62.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

