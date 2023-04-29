Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stephens raised Fidelity National Information Services from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Fidelity National Information Services from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $89.04.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

NYSE:FIS opened at $58.72 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52 week low of $48.57 and a 52 week high of $106.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.98.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 114.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.24 per share, with a total value of $54,835.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,324.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler purchased 2,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.88 per share, with a total value of $150,011.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,579.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.24 per share, with a total value of $54,835.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,404 shares in the company, valued at $309,324.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 199.2% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.