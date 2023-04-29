Financial Architects Inc Increases Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Financial Architects Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,397,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,561,000 after purchasing an additional 40,054 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 918,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,882,000 after purchasing an additional 49,062 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 495,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,780,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 283,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,315,000 after buying an additional 14,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $56,038,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT opened at $245.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $239.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.81. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $217.12 and a 52 week high of $259.04.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.